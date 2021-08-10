Third Covid-19 wave unlikely to be as devastating as second: FinMin

The on Tuesday said that the third wave of the Covid-19 is unlikely to be as devastating as second wave as about 68 per cent of the population above six years has antibodies which would reduce the likelihood of infection.

However, it raised concerns over resurgence of the active cases which have picked up in July-end, with the positivity rate inching up to 2.42 per cent during the month.

“The recent sero-prevalence results signify that India can soon limit hospitalisation and deaths due to Covid infection if we sustain the momentum of the vaccination programme. Having antibodies reduces the probability of acquiring serious illnesses, as is borne out by studies. So, any subsequent waves are expected to be mild in their impact on hospitalisations and deaths,” said the Monthly Economic Review report by the Department of Economic Affairs.

The report highlighted that the vaccination drive continues to gather speed and breadth. As on date, cumulative doses administered stood at 514.5 million, covering 49.8 per cent of the adult population with the first dose and 14.2 per cent fully vaccinated with two doses.

Citing the latest sero-survey results, the report said that it indicates 67.6 per cent of the population above six years had anti-bodies; 81 per cent and 89 per cent of individuals who have received one dose and two doses of the vaccine, respectively, have antibodies. Even among those who have not been vaccinated, sero-prevalence is 62.3 per cent. A recent research demonstrates clearly that these trends in immunity serve as a ray of hope in reducing severe illness due to the pandemic,” ministry noted.

On economic recovery, it said that with the second wave abating in most parts of the country and State Governments lifting restrictions in phases, there have been visible signs of economic rejuvenation since the second half of May. This resonates with the expectation that the impact of the second wave will be muted.

This is backed by the movement of high-frequency indicators in July that clearly point to broad-based economic revival.

For instance, PMI Manufacturing sharply rebounded to the expansionary zone in July across output and input sub-components of the index. Marking swift economic recovery, GST collection has reclaimed its Rs one trillion-plus territory in July, signifying increased business and consumer activity.

Rail freight at 112.7 million tonnes in July hit a record for the month and registered 18.3 per cent growth (YoY) and 13.2 per cent compared to pre-Covid July 2019.

The surge in economic activity in July is further corroborated by trends in Kharif sowing, fertiliser sales, power consumption, vehicle registrations, highway toll collections, e-way bills and digital transactions.

Latest available data on the growth of eight core industries, auto sales, tractor sales, port traffic, air passenger traffic also indicate sequential improvement from the contraction induced by the second wave.

However, Inflation remained above the six per cent band in May and June but these pressures are likely to smoothen over the coming months with easing of curbs, progress of south- west monsoon, and recent supply-side policy interventions in pulses and oilseeds market.

While systemic liquidity continued to remain in surplus in July, a decline in growth of cash in circulation reflected a shift away from pandemic-induced precautionary savings.

Financial markets also demonstrated buoyancy in the month with post-second wave revival seen in mutual funds, corporate bonds and insurance markets and volatility in equity markets continuing its downward trajectory.