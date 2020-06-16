Third earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Kashmir, epicentre in Tajikistan

An of magnitude 5.8 hit in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said, the third to hit the union territory in three days. However, there were no reports of any damage, they said.

The occurred at 7 AM and its epicentre was is Tajikistan, according to the officials.

Strong tremors were felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, Kishtwar and Doda districts. Tremors were also felt in Jammu, they said.

"The epicenter of the was in the Tajikistan region and its depth was 100 Kilometres inside the surface of the earth. "The coordinates of the quake are latitude 37.7 degrees north and longitude 72.3 degrees east. "No report of any casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far", officials said.

On October 8, 2005, one of the worst earthquakes measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people on the two sides of the line of control (LoC) in

Meanwhile, north India has been hit by several earthquakes in the last month, with Delhi recording over 5 such mild quakes.