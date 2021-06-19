Third wave of Covid inevitable, could hit India within 8 weeks: AIIMS chief

A third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India is inevitable and could hit the country in the next six to eight weeks, chief Dr Randeep Guleria told a news channel on Saturday.



"As we have started unlocking, there is again a lack of Covid-appropriate behaviour. We don't seem to have learnt from what happened between the first and the second wave. Again crowds are building up... people are gathering. It will take some time for the number of cases to rise at the national level. A third wave is inevitable and it could hit the country within the next six to eight weeks... maybe a little longer," Dr Guleria told NDTV. "It all depends on how we go ahead in terms of Covid-appropriate behaviour and preventing crowds," he added.



Many parts of the country, including cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, earlier ravaged by the spread of the virus and under strict lockdowns, have lifted their lockdown and curfew restrictions this month, as Covid cases have declined steadily across the country. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 60,753 new Covid cases and 1,647 deaths because of the virus. The daily positivity rate is 2.98 per cent — the 12th consecutive day it has remained below 5 per cent.



Guleria added that vaccination remains the core weapon against the virus and increasing the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine “may not be a bad approach” to provide more people with protection.



"Vaccination is the main challenge. A new wave can usually take up to three months but it can also take much lesser time, depending on various factors. Apart from Covid-appropriate behaviour, we need to ensure strict surveillance. Last time, we saw a new variant - which came from outside and developed here - led to the huge surge in the number of cases. We know the virus will continue to mutate. Aggressive surveillance in hotspots is required," the chief added.



On Friday, a Reuters poll of medical experts said that the third wave of Covid infections in India is inevitable and could hit the country by October this year. The 40 healthcare specialists from around the world who took part in the survey added that the third wave will be better managed than previous outbreaks, considering the increase in the pace of vaccinations in India. However, they added that Covid-19 will remain a major public health concern in India for at least another year.