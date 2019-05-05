This Mother's day, Miracle Foundation to help children reunite with parents

Several parents cannot take care of their children due to financial constraints and leave them at children's homes. To help these children unite with their parents, non-profit organisation India has partnered with gifting platform

Through the Mother’s Day campaign, the Foundation will support house mothers of children living in children's homes to create an enabling environment for children, while they await transition back into their Mother's Day is celebrated on May 12.

Funds raised from the campaign will also go towards preparing and counselling biological mothers of these children to welcome their child back home.

Every year, the Foundation invites donors to make tax-deductible donations to honour their mothers.

This year’s Mother’s Day campaign will focus on enabling housemothers and biological mothers to better address children’s needs, first at the children’s homes and later once they transition back to their families.

To facilitate this, the organisation will conduct extensive capacity building training and counselling sessions to help both mothers and children prepare for the transition.

will be facilitating donor gifts for India, which donors can personalise and share with their honouree on Mother’s Day. These gifts can be claimed by donors through free vouchers shared by on behalf of within 24 hours of donors making a donation.

Additionally, Zoomin will be selling prints of card designs made by the children under the care of All proceeds earned from the sale of these cards will be donated to support the cause behind Miracle Foundation India’s Mother’s Day campaign.