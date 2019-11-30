This startup promotes sustainability by helping rickshaw-pullers adopt EVs

The last decade has seen a major push for electric mobility to enter the mass market. Apart from climate change, there are a number of other factors that have contributed to this push, including advances in renewable energy sector, battery technology, and urbanisation.

With 22 of the 30 most polluted cities in the world being in India, the central government had approved an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for three years till 2022 to subsidise electric vehicles (EVs) and drive the adoption of electric mobility in the country. However, despite the central government’s push, the local ...