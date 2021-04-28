Those above 18years to get Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai private hospitals

-
Individuals in the 18-45 age group will get Covid-19 jabs in private hospitals only, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation announced on Tuesday.
Those above 45 years would continue to receive vaccines at 63 government and municipal centres, it said.
Currently, there 73 private hospitals offering Covid-19 jabs in Mumbai and 26 others have received approvals to offer vaccination.
The Maharashtra government is yet to decide on free vaccination for all persons in the 18-45-year age group.
