Three kids among 4 burnt alive at Jaipur material packaging unit

Four persons including three children were killed on Sunday after a fire broke out in a small painting material packaging unit in Jamwaramgarh area of the district, officials said.

"The fire broke out in a hall constructed on a farmland. In the incident, three children and one man were burnt alive," Jamwaramgarh Circle officer Shiv Kumar said.

Officials said the place was being used to pack thinner for painting works.

The deceased children belonged to a labourer's family working and residing on the premises.

Station House Officer Jogendra Singh said the two injured people have been admitted to the SMS hospital where their condition is stable.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)