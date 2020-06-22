JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Strict containment, surveillance helping Punjab's Covid recovery: Govt
Business Standard

Three Pakistan cricketers test Covid-19 positive ahead of England tour

Pakistan cricketers Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and rookie Haider Ali on Monday tested positive

Topics
Coronavirus | Pakistan cricket team | Lockdown

Press Trust of India 

A health-worker conducts thermal screening of residents in the Mudiali area which was sealed following detection of a COVID-19 positive case, during ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic, in Kolkata
A health-worker conducts thermal screening

Pakistan cricketers Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and rookie Haider Ali on Monday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three players Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have tested positive for Covid-19," said the PCB in a statement.

"The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday ahead of the Pakistan men's national cricket team's tour to England."
 


The infected players will go into self-isolation.

"The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation," the statement said.

Earlier this month, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was tested positive for the deadly virus.
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 22:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU