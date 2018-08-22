Tickets for first tour of the Cirque du Soleil troupe in India now on sale

Online ticketing and entertainment company went live with the tickets to the first tour of the troupe in India. The Canadian live entertainment company will present its 43rd original show named Bazzar in India from November this year, and consequently travel across the globe.

Citibank has come on board as the presenting partner for the world premiere of Bazzar while cinema exhibition chain has been roped in as the multiplex partner. The shows will start from November 15 in Mumbai and December 25 in Delhi before moving to other markets.

The ticket price for the two-hour show starts at Rs 1,250, and varies in both cities. The most expensive tickets cost up to Rs 12,500. In Mumbai, the event will take place at the MMRDA Grounds while in Delhi, it will be held at Aerocity.

A cast and crew of 62 people will be travelling to India from over 13 different countries and close to 700 tonnes of equipment will be carried via 25 sea containers.

The show will feature a range of acrobatic marvels ranging from teeterboard, portage, acrobatic bike, contortion, duo roller skate, duo trapeze, aerial rope, slackline and live music with one singer and two musicians on stage. has been seen by more than 190 million spectators in over 450 cities on six continents. The company sells over 12 million tickets per year and has close to 4,000 employees, including 1,400 performing artistes from close to 60 different countries.

“While it has personally been a lifelong dream to work with Cirque du Soleil, their entry into India with Bazzar will re-imagine this category,” said Ashish Hemrajani, founder and CEO,

Daniel Lamarre, president and CEO, Entertainment Group, said: "Cirque du Soleil has been looking at India as a potential market for quite a while now. We wanted to do things right and introduce the brand appropriately to this new audience.”

Show director Susan Gaudreau said: “Designing a show specifically to introduce Cirque du Soleil to a totally new audience was an exciting creative challenge.”

Shinjini Kumar, consumer business manager, global consumer banking, Citi India, said, “We are excited to partner with for the world premiere of Bazzar, a unique show crafted for India and the world by Cirque du Soleil.”