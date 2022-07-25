TMS Ep222: Bull run returns, gender pay gap in sports, US Fed meeting, I2U2

Return of foreign investors and easing in commodity prices breathed a new life into the Indian equities, as benchmark indices soared over 4% last week. Find out more about this bull run and tries to find if it will sustain.

Markets keep on pulling surprises, every now and then. So do women pacers with their yorkers and bouncers. But pitch has always been queered against them when it comes to earnings. Cricket has always been tilted towards gentlemen-- like most other sports. We delve deep into the thorny issue of pay gap and find what could be done to bring some parity.

But experts also say that the market for the women’s side of the game is limited. And tournament directors cite this market theory to justify the higher payouts to men. Meanwhile, from sports let us move on to markets. Global financial markets are waiting with bated breath for the outcome of the two-day meeting this week. Our next report tells what leading analysts expect from the US central bank. They also share their views on how you should approach the event

Like the US’s central bank, a new grouping of India, US, Israel and UAE is catching everyone’s attention. Called I2U2, this coalition is quite different from others. Let us find out more about it in this episode of the podcast.