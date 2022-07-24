Entry through backdoor: 217 govt employees in Assam may lose jobs

As many as 217 employees of Fisheries Development Corporation (AFDC) Ltd may lose their jobs following allegations that they joined the corporation by adopting illegal means.

The employees have been served a show-cause notice seeking to know why they should not be terminated from their jobs.

The move came after a committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary found that these employees were appointed by adopting illegal means.

After the committee submitted its report, the AFDC MD sent a notice to the employees which said that after verifying all the relevant documents, it has been found that they were appointed illegally without any advertisement or interview.

The employees have been asked to submit their reply on or before July 28.

State Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said, "If the accused employees fail to submit a satisfactory reply before the stipulated date, they will be dismissed from service. The state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, and the guilty will not be spared."

Meanwhile, allegations have also been levelled against BJP MLA Ramakanta Deuri, as the appointments were made during his tenure as the Chairman of the Fisheries Development Corporation.

However, the ruling party legislator denied the allegations and claimed that the accused were given jobs on a daily payment basis.

"The then MD of AFDC can divulge further details about the appointments," he said.

Former MD Anuradha Adhikari Sharma and another official named Padma Hazarika are under scanner for their alleged involvement in the recruitment irregularities.

