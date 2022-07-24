Entry through backdoor: 217 govt employees in Assam may lose jobs

-
ALSO READ
Captive 5G play: BIF refutes claims on backdoor entry of tech companies
Centre's 'Blue Revolution' scheme sees poor response in Goa: Minister
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
Will PM Modi's 'one million job' drive help ease the employment crisis?
Jharkhand HC defers hearing into Lalu's petition in a fodder scam case
-
As many as 217 employees of Assam Fisheries Development Corporation (AFDC) Ltd may lose their jobs following allegations that they joined the corporation by adopting illegal means.
The employees have been served a show-cause notice seeking to know why they should not be terminated from their jobs.
The move came after a committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary found that these employees were appointed by adopting illegal means.
After the committee submitted its report, the AFDC MD sent a notice to the employees which said that after verifying all the relevant documents, it has been found that they were appointed illegally without any advertisement or interview.
The employees have been asked to submit their reply on or before July 28.
State Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said, "If the accused employees fail to submit a satisfactory reply before the stipulated date, they will be dismissed from service. The state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, and the guilty will not be spared."
Meanwhile, allegations have also been levelled against BJP MLA Ramakanta Deuri, as the appointments were made during his tenure as the Chairman of the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation.
However, the ruling party legislator denied the allegations and claimed that the accused were given jobs on a daily payment basis.
"The then MD of AFDC can divulge further details about the appointments," he said.
Former MD Anuradha Adhikari Sharma and another official named Padma Hazarika are under scanner for their alleged involvement in the recruitment irregularities.
--IANS
tanuj/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU