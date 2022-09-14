TMS Ep259: Moonlighting, return of iconic brands, Mark Matthews, NLEM

IT major Infosys has warned its employees against taking up a second job -- just days after Wipro chairman Rishad Premji called it “plain and simple cheating”. While most IT firms discourage employees from taking up side jobs outside the regular working hours, some like Swiggy or CRED are encouraging it. Can India Inc stay ahead of the curve on moonlighting?

While India’s IT sector is a symbol of its post-liberalisation success, brands like Campa Cola, Chetak and Yezdi remind us of simpler times -- when we were not spoilt by choices and a mere sip of fizzy drink, a movie ticket or a motorcycle ride made us happy. Although these famous brands went extinct, the air is still thick with nostalgia.

Companies are now trying to revive these classics. Will it work? Will the nostalgia turn into sales?

Let us move on to markets now. As the Sensex flirts with the 60,000 mark and is merely 3 per cent away from all-time high of 62245.43, is the bullish undertone here to stay? Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa spoke with Mark Matthews, head of research for Asia at Julius Baer to understand what he makes of the current rally and whether the worst of inflation is behind us.

After the markets, let us shift our focus to the country's health sector. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya released the National List of Essential Medicines 2022, comprising 384 medicines, on Tuesday. Why does the government come out with this list? Which medicines make it to this list? Let us find out in this episode of the podcast.