TMS Ep84: Vodafone Idea, Community buying, markets, Covid-vaccine

The government gave a lifeline to Vodafone Idea, saving it from an imminent collapse. After deferring statutory dues, the telco has agreed to issue equity to the government against interest dues on its liabilities. What does this move mean for the company, for the and for the government? is in a better position to raise funds now. So are the online grocers, due to pandemic. Of late, online grocers such as BigBasket and new entrants in the quick commerce space such as Swiggy have been looking at the ‘community buying’ model in social commerce to expand online grocery in Tier 4 and 5 But what is the ‘community buying’ model? How is it different from the traditional ‘reseller’ model in social commerce? And does social commerce hold the key to expanding the share of online shopping in the total food, grocery, apparel and consumer electronics retail trade in the country? The online grocers may well tap the unexplored in small towns, where traditional kiranas are still calling the shots. Now let’s find out how the IT giants are placed ahead of their quarterly results. The October-December quarter is generally a low season for the Indian IT companies such as Infosys and TCS due to furloughs in its majority markets.

But analysts expect the third quarter of FY22 to be an exception this time. That apart, what all factors will guide the markets today and how should you trade Voda Idea after yesterday’s crash? After markets, let us see how the government is gearing up to deal with another wave of pandemic. According to the Delhi government, 35 out of 46 people who succumbed to Covid-19 between Wednesday and Saturday last week were not vaccinated at all. This analysis has re-emphasised the ever-increasing need for inoculation. Beginning Monday, the central government rolled out the booster or precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccine for senior citizens with comorbidities. Healthcare and frontline workers are getting the third shot. Find out about this precautionary dose and more in this episode of the podcast.