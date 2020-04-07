TN withdraws clarification on industries allowed to operate during lockdown

The has reportedly withdrawn a clarification it has issued earlier on Tuesday on allowing 13 industries to operate under the continuous process industries framework. The order, which is withdrawn, also gave permission to have skeletal staff for essential maintenance of all closed industrial units to facilitate their transportation for exports.

The industries department during the day clarified that operations of 13 industries including steel, refineries, cement, chemicals, fertilisers and textiles are permitted in the state, as per notifications issued in March, 2020.



However, in a later development, it reportedly issued another letter stating, "The above cited clarification in respect of "continuous process industries" is hereby withdrawn".

Industry department officials were immediately not available for a comment. Tamil Nadu, which is one of the major manufacturing states in the country, has seen the facilities suspending operations following the announced by the central government on March 24, 2020.