JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

INX Media case: Former FM P Chidambaram not to appear before CBI today

Star health slashes premium rates for Cardiac policy by up to 40%
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami blames DMK for Sterlite's expansion plan

Chief Minister says state government is taking step-by-step approach to close the factory permanently

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

sterlite, sterlite protest, Tamil Nadu
Photo: Reuters

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday blamed the main opposition DMK for allowing Sterlite to take up its expansion plan, which led to the protest-turned-violence that claimed 16 lives during police firing at Thoothukudi.

Speaking at the zero hour, Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami said while the state government has been following a step-by-step approach to close the factory permanently, Sterlite has been moving the court to block the attempt.

He quoted former state industry minister M K Stalin's May 3, 2010 speech, in which the DMK Working President spoke about Sterlite's Rs 15 billion expansion plan for which the company was alloted 230 acres of land.

"It clearly shows that it was they (DMK) who allowed the factory to take up expansion, while it is the AIADMK government which is taking all steps to close the factory since 2013," Palaniswami said.

Palaniswami's comments come on the heels of DMK's decision to boycott the entire session in protest of the recent firing against anti-Sterlite protestors.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government had issued an order to permanently close Sterlite’s copper plant at Thoothukudi.

Following this, the factory was sealed after discussions with legal experts, he added.
First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 13:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements