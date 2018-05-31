Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami blames DMK for Sterlite's expansion plan

The government on Thursday blamed the main opposition for allowing Sterlite to take up its expansion plan, which led to the protest-turned-violence that claimed 16 lives during police firing at

Speaking at the zero hour, Chief Minister said while the state government has been following a step-by-step approach to close the factory permanently, Sterlite has been moving the court to block the attempt.

He quoted former state industry minister M K Stalin's May 3, 2010 speech, in which the Working President spoke about Sterlite's Rs 15 billion expansion plan for which the company was alloted 230 acres of land.

"It clearly shows that it was they (DMK) who allowed the factory to take up expansion, while it is the AIADMK government which is taking all steps to close the factory since 2013," Palaniswami said.

Palaniswami's comments come on the heels of DMK's decision to boycott the entire session in protest of the recent firing against anti-Sterlite protestors.

On Monday, the government had issued an order to permanently close Sterlite’s copper plant at

Following this, the factory was sealed after discussions with legal experts, he added.