TN govt to argue in SC for release for Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

The case relating to the release of seven convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case is in the and the state government will try to secure their release, said a Tamil Nadu minister.

Queried about the rejection by President of Tamil Nadu's request to release the convicts, state Minister for Law, Courts and Prisons C.Ve. Shanmugam said the state government would place its arguments in the strongly.

While the state government and other political parties want the seven convicts release, the Central government is against it.

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had also written in 2014 to the Central government to release the convicts.

Meanwhile, leader Anbumani Ramadoss has condemned the Central government for not releasing the convicts, saying that the decision is anti-Tamil.

He said the Central government has decided against the release of the convicts after the had ordered in January 2018 to take a decision within three months.

Ramadoss said the should recommend to the state Governor under Article 161 of the Constitution to free the convicts.

DMK leader termed the Central government's decision as inhuman.

The seven convicts serving life sentence are: V Sriharan alias Murugan, A G Perarivlan alias Arivu, T Suthendraraja alias Santhan, Nalini, Robert Pius, Jayakumar and Ravichandran.

The seven have been in prison since 1991, the year a woman suicide bomber blew herself up and killed Gandhi at an election rally near Chennai.