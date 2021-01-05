TN's decision to allow 100% occupancy in cinema theatres under fire

Health Department said that it will discuss with the revenue department on allowing 100 per cent occupancy in cinema theatres.

On Monday, the state has issued an order permitting 100 per cent occupancy in cinema theatres in the state. The decision has created a debate across the state.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said, "I saw the GO issued by the revenue dept and we will take up the matter with them. We will look at the GoI guidelines, SOPs and challenges and bring it to their notice."

The state government said that the decision was taken as the number of Covid-19 infections is coming down in the state. The government had earlier permitted theatres to screen movies with 50 per cent occupancy.



The decision comes ahead of the Pongal festival when new movies are slated for release and at a time when new clusters – star hotels, IIT-Madras - are cropping up.

The government’s decision came days after actor Vijay's meeting Chief Minister K Palaniswami and it was reported that the actor made a request to allow 100 per cent occupancy in the theatres. Vijay’s movie 'Master' is set for release during Pongal.

On Monday, 838 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu. Of these, 229 were from Chennai. Across the state, 60,174 persons were tested on Monday, 985 patients were discharged and 10 new deaths were reported.

As on January 4, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 821,550. While 801,414 people have been cured and discharged, 12,166 people have died due to Covid-19 in the state so far.