Tamil Nadu government allows complete occupancy in cinema halls

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, three fatalities
Govt allows import, export of Covid-19 vaccine without any value limitation
30 million corona warriors to get vaccine for free: Harsh Vardhan
Assam reports 40 fresh coronavirus infections, 4 new fatalities
-
Lending its ears to the demand of the owners, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday permitted 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls in the state.
According to the government, the decision was taken as the number of Covid-19 infections was coming down in the state.
The government had earlier permitted theatres to screen movies with 50 per cent occupancy.
The decision comes ahead of the Pongal festival when new movies are slated for release and also new coronavirus clusters -- star hotels, IIT-Madras -- are cropping up.
The government's decision comes in the wake of actor Vijay meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, who made a request to allow 100 per cent occupancy in the theatres.
Vijay's movie "Master" is set for release during Pongal.
--IANS
vj/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU