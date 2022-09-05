To hustle or not: Everything you need to know about 'Quiet quitting'

The term "quiet quitting" has been making rounds on social media for quite some days now. Users, especially Gen Z, have been discussing the term on Instagram reels, Tweets and even on Twitter videos. People have associated the term with laziness, but the concept goes beyond the simplistic definition.
What is "quiet quitting"?
Quiet Quitting is defined as performing only the jobs assigned to an employee by the employer and not going above and beyond the job description.
It is often confused with quitting the job altogether, but it is not the actual definition.
The concept has come to the forefront after the change in work conditions post-Covid. People have been taking to Twitter to share how setting boundaries at work has changed the game for them.
Opposite to the "hustle" culture
The concept of quiet quitting stands exactly opposite to the "hustle culture." Under that, the employees are encouraged to "make every moment count" and work hard to earn money as well as promotions.
With quiet quitting, employees are considering practices like not checking their emails outside their work hours etc.
The Great Resignation
The Covid-19 pandemic saw a major change in the way people work. With working from home becoming a norm, various studies showed how employees were unable to maintain a work-life balance. A report by The Hindu stated that the burden was more on women.
With this, people's expectations of their jobs also changed. They no longer want to work at places where the pay is less and work hours undefined.
Anthony Klotz, a faculty member at the UCL School of Management, coined the term 'The Great Resignation' to define the phenomenon. Since 2021, companies across the globe are witnessing high attrition rates as work conditions and pay become top-priority for employees.
Quiet quitting takes this a step further.
Is "quiet quitting" a new term?
A report released by Gallup showed that stress among employees reached an all-time high in 2021. It was more than 2020 when the pandemic struck and disrupted the job ecosystem.
It showed that only 20 per cent of the employees are truly engaged in their work, others have been practising quiet quitting for a long time.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 14:38 IST