To promote crop diversification, Chhattisgarh govt to procure pulses at MSP

-
ALSO READ
Kharif MSP hiked 4-9% for 2022-23 season, largest spike in pulses, oilseeds
VC investments fall 25% sequentially in Q1CY22: KPMG's Venture Pulse report
Northeast takes the lead on digitisation: PhonePe Pulse Q1 2022 Data
Aerial boon for farming
Pink bollworm threatens cotton crop again even as options to fight it taper
-
To propel farmers to take pulse crops, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to procure ‘arhar’, ‘urad’ and ‘moong’ at minimum support price (MSP) in the current kharif marketing season 2022-23.
While farmers will get Rs 6,600 for a quintal of ‘arhar’ (pigeon pea), ‘urad’ (black gram), those selling ‘moong’ (green gram) to the government society will be entitled to Rs 7,755 a quintal as MSP. State-run Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation (Markfed) will be the nodal agency for the procurement of pulses at support price.
“There has been a constant decrease in the acreage of pulse crops in the state and hence the state government is taking measures to convince the farmers to diversify from paddy,” Chhattisgarh’s Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey said.
The decision to procure pulses at the MSP is part of the measures, he said, adding that the initiative will also increase farmers’ income.
According to the 2022-23 kharif plan, the acreage of pulse crops has been increased from previous year’s 277,330 hectare to 448,180 hectare, a jump of about 62 per cent. The pulses output has been targeted at 232,000 tonnes, an increase of 67.51 per cent compared to the revised estimate of the previous season. In the kharif season 2021-22, the state has procured 139,040 tonnes of pulses.
The state government has estimated a productivity of 520 kg a hectare as against last year’s 501 kg. The department of agriculture has issued detailed guidelines to all divisional commissioners, collectors, Markfed regional offices and Mandi Board for procurement of pulses at MSP in the state, a state government spokesperson said.
The procurement of urad and moong will be taken up from October 17, 2022 to December 16, 2022 while farmers can sell their arhar yield from March 13, 2023 to May 12, 2023.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU