To protect its fragile ecosystem, Sikkim must learn to reject projects

The state is being overrun by a contractor-driven rush of roads, dams and tourism eyesores. To protect its fragile ecosystem, it must learn to reject projects that cause irreparable damage for questionable benefits, writes Himraj Dang Sikkim is a land of contrasts. Nature is bountiful and people are friendly.

State capacity is impressive and idealism in public service is alive. And yet, even after a tidal wave of prosperity has deposited much affluence, education, and infrastructure, Sikkim is hardly making the transition to enlightened and enhanced environmental management. This has ...