Latest news Live: AAP govt to bring resolution against Agnipath scheme

Live news updates: The two-day of the Assembly will start on Monday, in which Arvind Kejriwal-led will table a Bill to increase the salaries of MLAs, according to an Assembly bulletin. The is likely to bring a resolution against the Centre's Agnipath defence recruitment scheme in Assembly, party sources said

The led by Chief Minister will expand its cabinet as five to six new ministers are likely to be inducted on Monday. The oath-taking ceremony of the new Ministers will be held at Raj Bhawan at 5 pm today.

Russia claimed control over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province, Lysychansk in Luhansk, which is key to achieving a major goal of Moscow's grinding war. The General Staff of Ukraine's military reported that its forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the fight for the city was still raging on its outskirts.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday accused the central government of completely reneging on the written promises made to the farmers when the protest was lifted on December 9 last year. The SKM in a statement said that neither the committee on (MSP) has been formed, nor the "false" cases registered against the farmers during the agitation been withdrawn. The farmer union also accused the government of not being ready to consider the biggest demand of the farmers -- a legal guarantee on MSP.