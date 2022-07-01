Latest LIVE: Murmu likely to start her campaign from Himachal, Haryana

Delhi on Thursday reported a decline in its daily Covid tally with 865 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent in the past 24 hours, according to data shared by the health department here. No death due to the viral infection was reported on Thursday, the data showed. The city on Wednesday had logged 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality. The fresh cases were detected out of 19,435 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health department data. With the fresh infections, Delhi's case tally climbed to 1,934,874, while the death toll stood at 26,261.

An unstable world could get even more dangerous if NATO does not remain strong and united, the head of the alliance said Thursday at the end of a summit where Western leaders labelled Russia a direct threat to the security of their nations. During their three-day meeting in Madrid, NATO members confronted a geopolitical landscape marked by big-power competition and myriad threats, from cyberattacks to climate change. The leaders cast their sights around the world - drawing a rebuke after accusing China of posing serious challenges to global stability. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine dominated the summit.

The BJP-led NDA's presidential nominee is likely to start her campaign on Friday from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, sources said on Thursday. Murmu is expected to reach Chandigarh on Thursday morning and thereafter she will go to Himachal Pradesh and interact with MLAs and MPs from the state. On her return, she will interact with elected representatives from Haryana. Both states are ruled by BJP and Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, is expected to get the support of the majority elected representatives from these states.