Top Headlines: 5G spectrum bids on Day 1, IMF cuts India's GDP forecast

-
ALSO READ
Mergers & acquisitions on rise as startups diversify into newer spaces
IPL Mega Auction 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, time & venue
Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad eyeing acquisitions in the US, Southeast Asia
IPL 2022 Auction: List of retained players and all you need to know
Decks cleared for 5G auction but will you enjoy the benefits anytime soon?
-
The opening day of the biggest telecom auction in the country ended with top telecom firms buying spectrum worth more than Rs 1.45 trillion across frequency bands including 5G. Meanwhile, India, fuelled by its appetite for discounted Ural grades, is understood to have overtaken China as the top destination for seaborne Russian crude oil this month. Read more on these in our top headlines.
5G spectrum auction: Bid amount exceeds Rs 1.45 trillion on Day 1
The opening day of the biggest telecom auction in the country ended with top telecom firms buying spectrum worth more than Rs 1.45 trillion across frequency bands including 5G. Even the much-acclaimed and expensive 700-MHz spectrum was picked up by telecom players. The bidding was mostly pegged at the base price. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani Group are in the fray to get 5G spectrum that would allow them to offer broadband at a speed ten times higher than 4G. Read more
India seen overtaking China as biggest importer of seaborne Russian crude
India, fuelled by its appetite for discounted Ural grades, is understood to have overtaken China as the top destination for seaborne Russian crude oil this month. The overall Russian crude oil imports to India are set to exceed 1 million barrels a day (b/d) in July, of which Urals crude has accounted for 880,000 b/d in the first 25 days, according to London-based energy analytics company Vortexa. Read more
Mergers & acquisitions on rise as startups diversify into newer spaces
With funding under pressure and its subsequent impact on valuations, larger startups are looking for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as they diversify into newer spaces and add capacity. This trend was also reflected in the first half of 2022 (January-June). According to Tracxn analysis, till July 26, total acquisitions stood at 169, with the average acquisition price at $90.2 million. Read more
IMF slashes India's FY23 GDP growth forecast by 80 bps to 7.4%
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed India’s growth forecast for 2022-23 (FY23) by 80 basis points to 7.4 per cent, citing less favourable external conditions and rapid policy tightening by the central bank. The IMF said that though a global recession in 2022 was ruled out with a growth estimate of 3.2 per cent, the balance of risks was squarely to the downside, driven by a wide range of factors that could adversely affect the global economic performance. Read more
We invested, supported our UK biz for a long time: Tata Steel's Narendran
Tata Steel Europe surprised all in Q1 of FY23 with its best-ever quarterly earnings Ebitda. However, the UK operation continues to be fragile with an impending transition to greener steel. Tata Steel and Tata Sons chairman, N Chandrasekaran, indicated in a recent interview to Financial Times that without government aid there could be closure of sites. T V Narendran, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Tata Steel, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that there is a case for the UK government to support the transition because it involves carbon footprint reduction. Read more
Consumption weakness seen in rural India: Unilever CEO Alan Jope
Markets in India are growing in value but in volumes they are declining, Alan Jope, chief executive officer (CEO) of Unilever, told analysts on Tuesday after announcing his company’s June-quarter results. He attributed the weakness in consumption to inflation, particularly in rural areas. “We are confident of Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL’s) ability to continue to grow ahead of the market and we see that reflected in very strong market share performance,” Jope said. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU