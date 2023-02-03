JUST IN
Uttarakhand will be drug-free by year 2025: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
Latest LIVE: Congress to stage nationwide protest on Adani row on Feb 6
TMS Ep361: Adani Group, Adani-Hindenburg saga, Budget impact, Budget terms
US body welcomes govt's budget proposal to reduce import tariffs on pecan
Kerala's economy posted strong recovery in 2021-22: State Economic Review
Karnataka CM pledges Rs 100 cr for Border Development Authority by March 31
We are the largest oil supplier to India: Russian Ambassador to Delhi
Kejriwal renewed attack on Guv to divert attention from ED chargesheet: BJP
Phones, knives, drugs recovered from inmates after surprise raids in Tihar
Corporates should clear dues of MSMEs within 45 days: FM Sitharaman
Business Standard

Top headlines: Adani group ratings under surveillance, Rs 8,083 cr for PLIs

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Direct tax: Budget gives a blueprint for sustained high-growth trajectory

The Union Budget for 2023-24 builds on the vision set out in the previous Budgets and provides a blueprint for steering the economy towards a sustained high-growth trajectory in the 25-year-long lead up to India@100. Read more

Rs 8,083 crore for PLIs in Budget: The lion's share goes to electronics

The Union Budget 2023-24 has earmarked Rs 8,083 crore for production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, the bulk of the money going to large-scale electronics manufacturing, pharma, auto and auto components, and food processing. Read more

Ratings of Adani group entities under continuous surveillance: CRISIL

The rating agency CRISIL, the Indian arm of Standard and Poor’s (S&P), today said that it keeps all outstanding ratings, including that of Adani group entities under continuous surveillance. Read more

Edtech giant Byju's lays off nearly 1,000 employees across verticals

Byju’s has handed the pink slip to 900-1,000 employees in a fresh round of layoffs, according to media reports, although sources in the company said the move was part of the “optimisation” strategy that the edtech giant had announced last year that included sacking 2,500 workers. Read more

NCLT allows Torrent Investment's plea against Reliance Cap lenders

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday allowed Torrent Investments' plea challenging bankers' decision to hold a fresh round of auctions for the takeover of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital and said the challenge mechanism for financial bids has already concluded. Read more

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 09:22 IST

