Top Headlines: Stricter framework for FPI owners, India Inc's capex, & more

-
ALSO READ
Ambuja Cements, ACC receive lukewarm response from public shareholders
Stocks to Watch: IRCTC, McLeod Russel, Sugar, Adani Ports, Gail, Dish TV
McLeod Russel zooms 42% in 2 days after Carbon Resources buys 5% stake
Takeover scare for McLeod Russel as Carbon Resources picks up over 5% stake
ACC, Ambuja to ramp up capacity as Adani vies with UltraTech for top slot
-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is mooting a stricter framework for identifying “beneficial owners (BOs)” of foreign portfolio investment (FPI) in the country. Corporate India’s investment in assets, such as plants, equipment, land, buildings, and acquisitions, grew 9.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in FY22, faster than 7.4 per cent YoY growth in capex in the previous year. Read more on these in our top headlines.
Sebi moots stricter framework for identifying FPI beneficial owners
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is mooting a stricter framework for identifying “beneficial owners (BOs)” of foreign portfolio investment (FPI) in the country. The regulator is studying the viability and impact of lowering the threshold for BOs for providing additional information, said people aware of the discussions. Read more
India Inc's FY22 capex rises 9.1% YoY but lags pre-Covid growth
Corporate India’s investment in assets, such as plants, equipment, land, buildings, and acquisitions, grew 9.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in FY22, faster than 7.4 per cent YoY growth in capex in the previous year. Still, average capex growth in the past couple of years was significantly slower than that during the preceding two years in the pre-pandemic period. Read more
Takeover scare for McLeod Russel as Carbon Resources picks up over 5% stake
McLeod Russel, the largest bulk tea producer in India, is facing a takeover threat from Carbon Resources, a company manufacturing input materials for ferro alloys, aluminium and steel industries. In a surprise move on Friday, Carbon Resources bought more than 5 per cent stake in McLeod from the open market. On the same day, it made a non-binding offer to McLeod’s lenders – in the middle of a debt resolution process – for a one-time settlement of dues. Read more
India to push big for multilateral reforms of WTO, IMF as G20 Chair
As India readies to take over the presidency of G20, one of the key agenda items it will push for will be reforms in institutions like the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to make them more attuned to the needs and aspirations of developing economies, Business Standard has learnt. Long-pending reforms in multilateral institutions is something that India, as chair, would like to see a solution to, sources say. The belief here, and in almost all developing economies, is that there is under-representation of the ‘global south’ nations from Asia, Africa and Latin America, and a bias towards European and North American nations. Read more
Ethanol purchase price may be hiked by up to Rs 2 per litre next year
The Centre may raise the purchase price of ethanol across all categories by up to Rs -2 per litre for the 2022-23 season (December-November). On the contrary, the ethanol manufacturing industry is bullish on a steeper increase in the price at which oil marketing companies (OMCs) would purchase ethanol from them next year. Read more
Ambuja, ACC capacity to double to 140 mtpa in 5 years: Gautam Adani
The capacity of Ambuja Cements and ACC will increase from the current 70 million tonnes to 140 million tonnes in the next five years, and both companies will become the country’s most profitable cement companies as margins will go up due to rising demand, Adani group Chairman Gautam Adani said a day after closing the Ambuja transaction. Read more
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 08:15 IST