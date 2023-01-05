Top headlines: I-T dept goes after tax arrears of over Rs 7.7 trn, PMAY-G

I-T dept steps up efforts to recover tax arrears of over Rs 7.7 trillion

The income-tax (I-T) department has stepped up its enforcement efforts to recover about 40 per cent of the outstanding tax demand, or Rs 7.7 trillion out of the total arrears of Rs 19.35 trillion, in the remaining months of the current financial year (FY23). Read more...

Cabinet approves Rs 19,744 cr for National Green Hydrogen Mission

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore for the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The mission will have four components that aim at enhancing domestic production of green hydrogen and promote the manufacturing of electrolysers — a key constituent for making green hydrogen. Read more...

98% of e-commerce companies looking forward to hiring in Q4FY23: TeamLease

Hiring in the e-commerce sector will witness a sharp uptick in Q4FY23 (January-March quarter) not just for blue- and white-collar workers, but for apprentices as well, according to employment portal TeamLease Services. Read more...

Pvt banks to report healthy earnings in Q3, aided by robust credit growth

Private sector banks are expected to report healthy growth in earnings during the October–December quarter of FY23.

This would be aided by robust credit growth, margin expansion, benign credit costs, and lower provisioning burden. However, operational costs may remain high due to investment in businesses. Read more...

Budget 2023: may get big push on time for 2024 General Elections

With the forthcoming Budget being the last full Budget ahead of the 2024 general elections, the Narendra Modi government is expected to continue with its big thrust on the rural housing scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Grameen (PMAY-G). Read more...