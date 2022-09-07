Top headlines: India's first nasal vaccine for Covid-19; new seat belt rule

-
ALSO READ
Mistry's death sentimentally negative but stay put in SP Grp stks: Analysts
Is wearing a seat belt mandatory while travelling in the rear seat?
Mistry death: Experts call for better enforcement of seat belt regulations
Cyrus Mistry's funeral to be held on Tuesday morning in Mumbai
'He was destined for greatness': India Inc grieves Cyrus Mistry's death
-
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved the country’s first intra-nasal Covid-19 vaccine — Bharat Biotech’s iNCOVACC — for restricted emergency use in those aged above 18 years. Days after a car accident killed former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced the central government would now make it mandatory for all travellers in a car to wear a seat belt. Read more on these in our top headlines.
India's first nasal vaccine for Covid-19 gets DCGI nod for emergency use
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved the country’s first intra-nasal Covid-19 vaccine — Bharat Biotech’s iNCOVACC — for restricted emergency use in those aged above 18 years. It’s only the second such vaccine in the world, after CanSino Biologics’ vaccine in China, to get regulatory approval. Around 100 mucosal (nose and mouth) Covid-19 vaccines are under development across the world.
iNCOVACC is a chimpanzee adenovirus vectored recombinant nasal vaccine that has been specifically formulated to allow intra-nasal delivery through nasal drops. The nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost effective in low- and middle-income coun¬tries, the company said. The vaccine is stable at 2-8°C. Read more
Wearing rear seat belt set to become mandatory, says Nitin Gadkari
Days after a car accident killed former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced the central government would now make it mandatory for all travellers in a car to wear a seat belt. He said a penalty has already been decided for defaulters, regardless of whether they are in the front or rear seat.
The minister was speaking at the ‘India@75 — Past, Present and Future’ conclave organised by Business Standard in New Delhi. Read more
Divestment drive: Govt looks to privatise PSUs in fertiliser sector
The Centre may look at privatising public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the fertiliser sector. It could be the first non-strategic sector where the government may implement its new Public Sector Enterprises (PSE) Policy, 2021.
The central government is learnt to be considering Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, National Fertilisers, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT), Fertilizer Corporation of India, and other fertiliser PSUs for privatisation. The process of privatising fertiliser PSU Project & Development India (PDIL) is already underway, and the Centre has received a good response from interested parties. Read more
Xiaomi's 5G phones to get standalone network updates from October
Chinese device maker Xiaomi will provide a software upgrade over the air (OTA) from October to all its seven million 5G phone buyers since May 2020, so that their phones can be powered by a standalone (SA) network that Reliance is planning to launch. Currently, these 5G phones work only on a non-standalone (NSA) 5G network.
The company has ruled out a sub-Rs 10,000 phone in its portfolio this year until 5G chipsets prices fall. Read more
Digital lending norms: Fintech firms seek clarity on RBI's FLDG stance
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) stance on first loss default guarantee (FLDG) in the recently-released digital lending norms has put fintech players, who use this model extensively, in a spot of bother.
They are now looking to approach the regulator, through their industry bodies, to seek clarity on this issue. Read more
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 07:48 IST