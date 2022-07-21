Tokyo's daily Covid cases cross 30,000 for first time in pandemic

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: Maharashtra sees 46,393 new cases; Delhi reports 45 more deaths
Powerful earthquake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured
Japan lifts power outage warning in Tokyo, but supply outlook fragile
Tokyo reports record coronavirus cases as Japan tightens measures
Highest inflation in Tokyo in over three decades makes things tough for BOJ
-
Tokyo's 31,878 new infections far outstripped a previous high in February, and many other regions also reported highs.
Thursday's national tally of 186,229 new infections was a record.
Despite few serious cases and deaths, officials warned hospitals were starting to feel the pressure from rising numbers.
"We need to keep a close eye on the infection situation, including the issue of access to medical services, with the highest vigilance," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.
New COVID-19 infections nationwide were at their highest ever, he added.
Despite the surge, officials, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, have not called for new coronavirus curbs. Nearly all Japanese still wear masks indoors, and many use them outside as well, while most stores require them.
Tokyo residents said the surge was worrying.
"I think it's really shocking that it's more than 30,000," said Ai Okamura, a 30-year-old office worker. "Because I live with my grandmother, it makes me feel much more cautious." Others said they felt people had relaxed their vigilance in recent months as infections fell.
"Maybe since spring, everyone has calmed down and gone back to normal," said systems engineer Shimichi Koyama, aged 55.
"So it was predictable to a certain extent," he said, referring to the new surge.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU