Tom Hanks to Idris Elba: Celebrities test positive for coronavirus

Public figures, celebrities, and politicians sans face masks and failing to take proper preventive measures are now victims of infections.

Though top celebrities like Naomi Campbell and comedian Howie Mandel may have sought the hazmat suits as means of protection, experts suggest that wearing the over-the-top suit won't guarantee an escape from the deadly virus.

Globally, the widespread of infection has hit 182,547, with 7,164 reported deaths across 157 countries, leading to the closure of countless TV shows, movie productions, mass gatherings, and live shows.

Here’s a list of the A-listers who have tested positive for confirmed infection:

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: The Hollywood couple announced on March 11 to be tested positive for Since then, they have been quarantined in Gold Coast hospital in Australia. They are the first celebrities to have been affected by the virus.

Sophie Trudeau: The wife of the Canadian Prime Minister is amongst the list of A-listers who tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine. Trudeau developed a fever and mild flu following a speaking engagement in the UK.

Idris Elba: In a video, the 47-year-old Elba explained that he was infected after exposure to someone who had also tested positive. He also said that his wife has not been tested yet but is feeling ok.

Kristofer Hivju: The 'Game of Thrones' actor took to Instagram to confirm his infection. "Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for Covid-19, coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," Hivju wrote.

Nadine Dorries: The UK Health Minister is the first member of Parliament to be infected with Covid-19. Dorries, 62, attended an International Women’s Day event with Prime Minister Boris Johnson shortly before falling ill.

Rudy Gobert: French professional basketball player tested positive before the start of the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City's match in the NBA. Lamenting over the infection, the NBA player said: "Wish I would have taken this thing seriously (sic)"

Mikel Arteta: 37-year-old Arsenal manager is the first Premier League figure to be diagnosed for Covid-19.

Peter Dutton: Australian Home Affairs Minister tested for the virus after waking up with a temperature and sore throat. He has been admitted to a hospital in Queensland.

Frank Riester: French cultural minister, thought tested positive fir coronavirus is not in any hospital. According to media reports, he is confined to his home, with very few symptoms. Riester believes to have been infected at the lower house Assembly, where five cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed in recent days.

Irene Montero: The equality minister of Spain tested positive for the Covid-19 disease. Pablo Iglesias, husband and Deputy Prime Minister, is also in quarantine along with other members of the government to be tested for the virus.

