Coronavirus LIVE: Nikkei plunges 3.6%, the Philippines shut its markets
Coronavirus latest updates: 124 cases have been detected in India. Covid-19 death toll across the globe rose to 7,164 on Tuesday, with 182,547 confirmed cases. Catch LIVE updates on coronavirus
The Indian government has prohibited the entry of passengers from EU countries, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Coronavirus has extended its footprint in India with the eastern state of Odisha reporting its first Covid-19 patient, taking the total count to 124. Globally, the number of cases has hit 182,547, with 7,164 reported deaths across 157 countries. The Union health ministry has activated a toll-free 24x7 national helpline number, 1075, to address queries related to the infection. The government also prohibited the entry of passengers from EU countries, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till March 31.
Japan's benchmark stock index took another hit on Tuesday morning, plunging 3.6 per cent at one point, as volatility continues to stalk markets over fears of the new coronavirus and its devastating effect on the global economy. Tokyo's dive followed another frantic day on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 3,000 points, or 13 per cent, its worst loss in history in terms of points.
The S&P 500's circuit breaker was triggered for a third time in two weeks, after the index fell 7 per cent, halting trading for 15 minutes. The index closed 12 per cent lower.
The Philippines took the rare step of stopping stock, bond and currency trading — the first country to shut its markets as the coronavirus outbreak spread across the globe.
The Delhi government prohibited the gathering of more than 50 people in the national capital, save weddings. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all nightclubs, gyms, spas, etc, in the city would remain closed in the city until March 31.
Malaysia restricted movement nationwide, Canada shut its borders to most foreigners and Dallas became the latest US city to take the action of closing down gyms and bars and banning dine-in eating, after President Donald Trump urged Americans to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people and stop eating out.
Meanwhile, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said monetary policy committee will decide if a rate cut is needed to help the economy facing the coronavirus outbreak.
