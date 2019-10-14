Top 10 biz headlines: BPCL privatisation, IRCTC market debut, and more

privatisation likely to clear the decks for strategic partner in HPCL



The government's plan to privatise Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is likely to clear the decks for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to bring in a strategic private or foreign partner in its subsidiary Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL).

IPO debacle a lesson, says Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma



From eyeing half-a-trillion dollars in gross transaction value (GTV) to being profitable in the next two years, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, is working towards a possible initial public offering (IPO).

DoT studying security threat of loss-making BSNL- privatisation



As the finance ministry refuses to part funds for the revival of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is busy brainstorming on the security aspect of complete privatisation of the domestic telecom sector, besides persisting with the Centre to infuse the twin PSUs with fresh capital.

Govt reviewing proposal to allow workers to switch between EPS and NPS



The Union government is reviewing its proposal to allow private sector workers to switch between the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) and the Pension System (NPS), a senior government official said.

to make stock market debut on Monday after raising Rs 645 cr in IPO



Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which recently concluded its Rs 645-crore initial public offering, will make its stock market debut on Monday.

Number of taxpayers rises nearly 14%, but returns filed fall 2% in FY19



The number of Income Tax returns filed fell by almost two per cent, while those filing returns and the number of taxpayers rose 16 per cent and around 14 per cent respectively in the 2018-19 financial year, according to a new set of data released by the direct taxes board.

Fuel payment issues with oil PSUs will be resolved soon: Air India



State-owned Air India on Sunday said the aviation jet fuel payment issues are being sorted out and will be resolved soon with the oil PSUs, which have warned the carrier of snapping supplies at six key airports if it does not make monthly lump sum payment by October 18.

Despite economic slowdown, realty majors hope to cash in on festivities



Despite the prolonged slowdown in the real estate sector, listed property developers are hoping to see a significant uptick in sales in the ongoing festive season.

Inks Pact to Sell Its Entire Wholesale Book



Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) has signed a nonbinding term sheet with Oaktree Capital to sell its entire Rs 35,000-crore wholesale book, reports Economic Times. The agreement is valid until February. Banks have signed the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) and are working on the resolution proposal submitted by management, including converting part debt into 51% equity. This will see the stake of the Wadhawan family, the promoters, halve to 20%.

Govt set to crack down on GST defaulters



A government panel will discuss on Tuesday ways to intensify enforcement activities against goods and services tax (GST) defaulters who have been identified by a fraud detection software, amid GST collections dropping to a 19-month low in September, reported Mint.