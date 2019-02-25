Top 10 biz headlines: GST relief for realty, Jet resolution plan, and more

1. Council okays 5% rate for under-construction properties ahead of polls

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council at its meeting here on Sunday reduced the rate on under-construction houses. For flats priced more than Rs 45 lakh, the new rate applicable from April 1, 2019, stands at 5 per cent, against 12 per cent currently. Click here to read more.

2. Etihad conditions may delay debt-laden resolution plan

Etihad Airways is learnt to have abstained from voting on several resolutions to convert Jet Airways’ debt into equity in the EGM the Naresh Goyal-led airline held last Thursday. Read on...

3. A long wait for bank CEOs as RBI delays FY18 bonuses, stock options

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is yet to clear the bonuses and stock options of the chief executive officers (CEOs) of private sector banks for 2017-18, even as the curtains are set to come down on fiscal 2018-19. Read more here.

4. Modi launches PM-Kisan scheme, transfers Rs 2,021 cr to over 10 mn farmers

It will benefit more than 120 million small and marginal farmers in India, including 21.4 million in Uttar Pradesh (UP), the biggest beneficiary among the states of the country. Click here to read more.

5. Tech complexities make reskilling of employees costlier at IT companies

Reskilling of employees is formally a key agenda item for the information technology (IT) and business process management services sector. Both the industry body, Nasscom, and individual companies offer multiple alternatives and platforms for this. Read on...

6. Tata Steel, are key beneficiaries of the rise in steel demand

and are up 4-6 per cent in the last three trading sessions on improving realisations, expectations of higher demand and upgrades by rating agencies. Read more here.

7. Take family's feedback, appoint responsible executor when drafting a Will

For all those who possess assets, which they want transferred smoothly to the next generation, writing a Will is a crucial but often-overlooked task. A Will helps avoid conflict among successors over assets. Click here to read more.

8. RIL preparing to list Reliance Retail soon

According to a report by the Livemint, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the retail unit of India’s most valuable company, is preparing to go public soon, two people aware of the development said.

9. Surat textile exporters stop business with Pakistan

Exporters from the country's largest man-made fabric (MMF) hub in Surat have stopped exports of fabrics to Pakistan in the aftermath of dastardly attack by a terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on a CRPF convoy in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district a few days ago, says a report by the Economic Times.

10. Karnataka tomato growers to get crop, price forecasts from IBM using AI, ML

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will soon come to the aid of Karnataka’s tomato growers, who often face volatile price trends. IBM is developing for the Karnataka Agricultural Prices Commission (KAPC) an advanced price forecasting system — a dashboard that will predict the market price trends, reports the Hindu BusinessLine.