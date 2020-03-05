Top 10 biz headlines: India Inc steps up for coronavirus as cases rise

-
Merger of 10 banks with effect from April 1
The government on Wednesday approved a scheme for the amalgamation of 10 state-owned banks into four, putting to rest any doubts about a possible delay in the process. Read more
L&T plans to become asset light
Construction and engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is set to reduce its debt by Rs 30,000 crore in the next financial year by selling its entire stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects (IDPL) and Nabha Power, and transferring its stake in Hyderabad Metro to an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT). Read more
SC junks RBI circular on cryptocurrencies
The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) April 2018 circular asking banks and entities the central bank regulated to stay away from dealing in crypto currencies, including Bitcoin. Read more
I-T dept nudges 5,627 entities to avail Vivad se Vishwas scheme
The income tax (I-T) department has so far approached 5,627 entities to avail of the Vivad se Vishwas, or direct tax dispute settlement, scheme. Those approached include large taxpayers, mostly foreign banks, which have disputes relating to international taxes. Read more
NRIs can acquire up to 100% equity in Air India
In order to shore up interest in the privatisation of state-owned Air India, non-resident Indians (NRIs) who are citizens of India, have been allowed to own 100 per cent stake in the airline. The small tweak has now brought foreign investment rules in Air India on a par with other private carriers. Read more
Cabinet nod for foreign listing of firms
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 72 changes to the Companies Act 2013, with a thrust on decriminalising compoundable offences and allowing direct foreign listing for domestic companies to boost “Brand India”. Read more
Oyo to sack 5,000 worldwide
Oyo Hotels & Homes will fire about 5,000 employees across the globe, with a significant number of the dismissals taking place in China, which the company calls its second home market but where it has struggled to build a sustainable business, the Economic Times reported
Niti, CCI oppose fixing floor for telecom tariffs
Niti Aayog and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) have opposed any move to fix a floor tariff for voice and data services, saying setting a base price would disincentivise competition, deter innovation and deprive consumers of benefits. They instead called for policy reforms to restore the health of the sector, according to the Economic Times
