Top 10 biz headlines: NBFC cash crunch, G20 meet outcomes & more

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was keeping a close vigil on non-banking financial companies (NBFC) and would not hesitate to step in with more measures if needed, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday.

The liquidity crunch at non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is worsening, with the money raised by these firms through bond issuances in the domestic market falling to a seven-month low of Rs 880 crore in May. Banking system liquidity, though, remains in surplus — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) absorbed Rs 87,553 crore of excess liquidity from the banking system on Thursday.

The recent consolidation in the telecommunication space in India is a big opportunity for global tech giant IBM, and the company will look to leverage its acquisition of Red Hat to build more open source systems that are more efficient and can handle vast amounts of data as the world prepares for 5G rollouts, a senior executive said.



Starting July 1, a passenger will be charged aviation security fee of Rs 150 or $4.85 for domestic and international flights, respectively.



Group of 20 finance ministers agreed on Saturday to compile common rules to close loopholes used by global tech giants such as Facebook to reduce their corporate taxes, a copy of the bloc's draft communique obtained by Reuters showed.

Indian product companies like InMobi, Freshdesk, Tally and others may have a reason to rejoice if the government's ongoing efforts to implement a software product policy come to fruition.



The union government maintained the fiscal deficit to 3.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018-19 by rolling over food subsidies and squeezing expenditure on certain schemes or transfers, data released by Controller General of Accounts (CGA) shows.



The hike in prices of energy commodities, including oil and coal, over the past few quarters has compelled state-run thermal power plants in Uttar Pradesh to improve efficiency in order to ensure commercial viability and sustainability.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday highlighted the ongoing efforts of India to counter tax avoidance and evasion. She was speaking at the Ministerial Symposium on International Taxation on Globally Fair, Sustainable and Modern International Taxation System organised during the meeting of G-20 Finance Ministers at Fukuoka in Japan.



Global public cloud provider Google Cloud has introduced a host of new strategies to tap into the cloud opportunity in India, with a stronger sales team topping the agenda.