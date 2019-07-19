Top 10 biz headlines: No relief for FPIs, more trouble for TikTok, and more

The GIFT City said will be the first foreign bank to launch operations at International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). has received in-principle regulatory approvals to set up its IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). The US-based lender is expected to start operations at IFSC by the end of this year, FE reported.

asked to compensate for bank fraud after SIM swap



Maharashtra's principal secretary (IT) S V R Srinivas has directed Reliance Communications to compensate for over Rs 12.2-lakh bank fraud after it issued a duplicate SIM card to a third party, which enabled the crime online. The complainant is likely to face fresh challenges as the telecom company is facing insolvency proceedings, according to a report by TOI.



LIC offers Rs 25,000 cr credit line to for funding highway projects



