Top 10 biz headlines: RIL's Navi Mumbai project, Ola debut in Dubai, & more

RIL's Navi Mumbai project may attract investments worth $75 bn over 10 yrs

After Jio taking the telecom industry by storm, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group now sees long-term promise in a new megacity. It's working on a blueprint for setting up a megacity near Mumbai, which is expected to attract investments of up to $75 billion in the next decade.

FAME II isn't optimal, glosses over demand generation: Rajiv Bajaj

Putting the cart before the horse is how Bajaj Auto's Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj describes the government's plan for accelerating the adoption of electric cars. His criticism of the policy is based on one point: If there is no demand, what's the point of speeding up manufacturing?

Hitching a ride: After Uber, rival to make Dubai its next pit stop

Even as global cab-aggregating giant Uber gives final touches to its mega $3.1-billion deal to buy West Asia's ride-hailing app Careem, its arch-rival in India, Bengaluru-based Ola, is making plans to enter Dubai.

Baring Private Equity Asia to pick 30% stake in NIIT Tech for Rs 2,627 cr

Funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) will acquire a 30 per cent stake in mid-sized information technology services company NIIT Technologies for about Rs 2,627 crore, the entities said in a joint statement.

Indiabulls Housing stock likely to witness near-term pressure

Any merger in the banking sector entails near-term pain, but mostly ends up being value accretive in the long run. Same could be the case for Indiabulls Housing Finance, which on Friday last week announced a merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB).

Start-ups like Big Bang Boom Solutions to drive innovation in weaponry

When the ministry of defence (MoD) launched its Start-up Challenge under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) scheme, inviting start-ups to propose solutions for 15 specified technologies, bureaucrats knew they would be dealing with very different people and companies than the public sector they were accustomed to.

GST 2.0: Changes needed to reform dispute mechanism and tackle profiteering

GST2.0 has entered the lexicon of the 2019 election manifesto. But, any effort to improve the indirect tax regime has to deal with two key pain points faced by businesses — the dispute settlement mechanism and the anti-profiteering measures. A mix of legislative changes and structural reforms are what experts prescribe to deal with these two issues.

Remittances to India are exposed to risks of further moderation

Indians living abroad are sending less money back home. However, they haven't become less patriotic—it's more a case of a drop in their earnings because of external factors that are at play, reports Livemint.

View: India's top three job creators are becoming three big damp squibs

According to a recent Pew survey, unemployment is one of the key issues in the upcoming elections. The controversial Sample Survey Office (NSSO) survey data (whose findings are yet to get government backing) states that we lost over three crore jobs in the last six years. It also states that the unemployment rate (6.1%) in 2017-18 stood at a 45-year high, reports Economic Times.

Samsung’s patent-driven approach pays off

As makers of electronics look to innovate and introduce new technology in India, Samsung has revealed details of its patent-driven approach to research and development, reports The Hindu BusinessLine.