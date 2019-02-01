Top 10 business headlines: Interim Budget 2019, NSSO jobs survey, and more

Did Modi govt deliver on 2014 promises? Here's an analysis

In its first presented to the Lok Sabha in July 2014, the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a number of laudable initiatives. These included the development of 100 smart cities, the overhaul of the petroleum and food subsidies, digitisation, and a scheme for the uplift of the girl child called Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. Read on...

Demonetisation, GST impact on jobs more than NSSO's headline numbers

The real impact of demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST) — two big economic decisions taken by the Narendra Modi-led Democratic Alliance — on jobs has been much more than what is shown in the headline unemployment rate figures given in the Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO's) report for 2017-18. Read on...

Debt-laden accepts Etihad bailout plan, may sign MoU soon

Naresh Goyal-controlled has agreed with most of the conditions set by its partner Etihad for offering a lifeline to the debt-laden domestic carrier. According to sources, the airlines are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) within days. Read on...

Entertainment promoters may sell up to 25% stake to a strategic partner

The promoters of Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) are considering selling up to a 25 per cent stake to a strategic partner, according to informed sources. Read on...

growth rate for FY18 revised upward to 7.2% from 6.7% earlier

The government on Thursday revised the economic growth rate upwards to 7.2 per cent for 2017-18 from the 6.7 per cent estimated earlier. Read on...

Axis, ICICI Bank now the most favoured picks among private banking stocks

It has taken three years for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to win back the Street’s faith. Sentiment was already turning in favour of the two banks, and got stronger with the December quarter (Q3) results. These showed their asset quality woes were well behind them. Read on...

Internal probe finds Kochhar's conflict of interest in 6 corporate accounts

The Srikrishna committee has found severe breach of corporate governance and disclosure norms by Chanda Kochhar, ICICI Bank’s former chief executive officer and managing director, in the restructuring of debt of at least six corporate accounts other than that of Videocon Industries, said a person privy to the panel’s findings in the Rs 3,250-crore ICICI-Videocon loan case. Read on...

Cap funds acquire DHFL loans worth Rs 1,375 cr

Mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) has sold Rs 1,375 crore worth of wholesale real estate project finance loans to funds managed by Capital Management, according to Livemint report.

IAF may crunch training for want of planes

The air force is heading into what could be a training crisis with all its plans to acquire new trainer aircraft hitting a roadblock and two indigenous programmes to develop basic and intermediate training planes missing critical internal deadlines, according to The Economic Times report.

Insurers a worried lot with no takers for title insurance, inherent defects policy

Title insurance and inherent defects policy, which were touted to provide much-needed relief to homebuyers, have no takers, according to The Hindu BusinessLine report.