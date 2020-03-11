Top 10 business headlines: Rana Kapoor influenced loan decisions, says Gill

-
ALSO READ
Top 10 business headlines: Bad day for markets as crude plays spoilsport
Top business headlines: FM ends MAT confusion, YES Bank shares hit, & more
Top 10 business headlines: Economic survey to be tabled in Parliament
Top 10 biz headlines: Rana Kapoor in ED custody, IT's coronavirus woes
Top 10 biz headlines: RBI supersedes YES Bank, SBI considers buying stake
-
Sebi may impose curbs on MFs' exposure to AT-1 bonds
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to impose limits on debt mutual funds’ (MFs’) exposure to the additional tier-I (AT-1) bonds, with the YES Bank crisis putting the spotlight on equity-like risks involved in such instruments, according to people in the know. Read more
Markets set for a choppy ride
After Monday’s sharp fall in global and Indian equities, the major stock markets in Asia and America saw some bounce-back on Tuesday. Read more
Rana Kapoor tried to influence loan decisions: Gill to ED
Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor tried to influence the lender to sanction large credits to several corporate entities even after his exit, former chief executive officer Ravneet Gill told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during his questioning, according to an official dealing with the case. Read more
Mukesh Ambani lost Asia wealth crown in $5.8-billion rout
Indian energy tycoon Mukesh Ambani is no longer Asia’s richest man, relinquishing the title to Jack Ma after oil prices collapsed along with global stocks. Read more
Global tech firms ink large leasing deals in Bengaluru
Global tech firms — from IBM to Cognizant — have signed big office leasing deals in Bengaluru recently.
US-based tech giant IBM has leased 721,000 sq. ft in three wings of Embassy Golf Link Business Park in Bengaluru. Read more
Lower crude likely to dampen capex plans
The drop in international crude prices is seen as a positive for the Indian economy, but cost realisation may badly hit both public and private sector upstream companies. Read more
OMCs, paints, cement firms to benefit over oil crash
The sharp fall in crude oil prices, concerns over impact of coronavirus on global economic activity, and the contagion effect of YES Bank crisis weighed on Indian equity markets on Monday. Read more
Saudi Arabia increases oil output to a record high of 12.3 mbpd
Saudi Arabia will raise its crude supply to a record high in April, the kingdom announced on Tuesday, as it ratcheted up a standoff with Moscow over market share and appeared to reject Russian overtures for new talks. Read more
Lakshmi Vilas Bank knocks RBI door with fund-raising plan
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), its capital adequacy well below the minimum needed, has approached the RBI with a plan to raise $250-300 million (Rs 1,800-2,200 crore) from overseas investors through the sale of a 49-60 per cent stake, according to the Economic Times
RBI to check if YES Bank auditor BSR had raised red flags
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will check whether YES Bank’s statutory auditor had raised any red flags in the past year, the Economic Times reported
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU