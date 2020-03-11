Top 10 business headlines: Rana Kapoor influenced loan decisions, says Gill

Sebi may impose curbs on MFs' exposure to AT-1 bonds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to impose limits on debt mutual funds’ (MFs’) exposure to the additional tier-I (AT-1) bonds, with the crisis putting the spotlight on equity-like risks involved in such instruments, according to people in the know. Read more

Markets set for a choppy ride

After Monday’s sharp fall in global and Indian equities, the major stock markets in Asia and America saw some bounce-back on Tuesday. Read more

Rana Kapoor tried to influence loan decisions: Gill to ED

co-founder Rana Kapoor tried to influence the lender to sanction large credits to several corporate entities even after his exit, former chief executive officer Ravneet Gill told the (ED) during his questioning, according to an official dealing with the case. Read more

Mukesh Ambani lost Asia wealth crown in $5.8-billion rout

Indian energy tycoon Mukesh Ambani is no longer Asia’s richest man, relinquishing the title to Jack Ma after collapsed along with global stocks. Read more

Global tech firms ink large leasing deals in Bengaluru

Global tech firms — from IBM to Cognizant — have signed big office leasing deals in Bengaluru recently.

US-based tech giant IBM has leased 721,000 sq. ft in three wings of Embassy Golf Link Business Park in Bengaluru. Read more

Lower crude likely to dampen capex plans

The drop in international crude prices is seen as a positive for the Indian economy, but cost realisation may badly hit both public and private sector upstream companies. Read more

OMCs, paints, cement firms to benefit over oil crash

The sharp fall in crude oil prices, concerns over impact of coronavirus on global economic activity, and the contagion effect of crisis weighed on Indian equity markets on Monday. Read more

Saudi Arabia increases oil output to a record high of 12.3 mbpd

Saudi Arabia will raise its crude supply to a record high in April, the kingdom announced on Tuesday, as it ratcheted up a standoff with Moscow over market share and appeared to reject Russian overtures for new talks. Read more

Lakshmi Vilas Bank knocks RBI door with fund-raising plan

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), its capital adequacy well below the minimum needed, has approached the RBI with a plan to raise $250-300 million (Rs 1,800-2,200 crore) from overseas investors through the sale of a 49-60 per cent stake, according to the Economic Times

RBI to check if YES Bank auditor BSR had raised red flags

The (RBI) will check whether YES Bank’s statutory auditor had raised any red flags in the past year, the Economic Times reported