YES Bank founder Rana Kapoor tried to influence loan decisions: Gill to ED

Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor tried to influence the lender to sanction large credits to several corporate entities even after his exit, former chief executive officer Ravneet Gill told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during his questioning, according to an official dealing with the case. Gill was not available for comment, but a source close to him dismissed the information as “speculative”.

Gill was summoned by the probe agency on Monday to provide the details of transactions and exposure to companies other than Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL). A career ...