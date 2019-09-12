Top 10 events today: PM to launch pension schemes, IIP data release & more

PM Modi to launch pension schemes from Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana' to the nation from Ranchi.

He will also launch the 'Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana' and 'Swarojgar' pension schemes.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the new building of the Jharkhand Assembly and a multi-modal terminal at Sahibganj, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said on Tuesday.

India's squad for the tour of South Africa

Opener KL Rahul's poor show with the bat could pave the way for Rohit Sharma's return to the Indian Test set-up when the selectors meet today to decide the squad for the two-match series against South Africa next month.

White ball vice-captain Rohit, who couldn't make the cut in the playing XI against the West Indies, is expected to be tried out as an opener after Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane sealed slot Nos 5 and 6 in the batting order respectively.

IIP and CPI data to be released

The Index of Industrial Production and Consumer Price Index data is set to be released.

Board of Trade to discuss ways to boost exports

The Board of Trade (BoT) will seek views of various stakeholders such as government departments, states, exporters and industry members on on ways to boost exports of goods and services.

The high-level board, a top advisory body on external trade, is chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.