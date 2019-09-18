Top events: Mamata to meet PM Modi, IND vs SA, Galaxy M30 launch, and more

From Mamata Banerjee's meeting with PM Modi to M30 launch in India, here are some of the most important events scheduled for today

Cabinet likely to consider ordinance to ban electronic cigarettes

The Cabinet is likely to consider an ordinance on Wednesday seeking to ban production, import, distribution, and sale of electronic cigarettes, and a jail term for violators. The Prohibition of E-cigarettes Ordinance, 2019, has been examined by a Group of Ministers (GoM) following directions from the Prime Minister’s Office. Read more...

West Bengal CM to meet PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister is scheduled to meet the prime minister on Wednesday in New Delhi, during which she would highlight various issues like funds that are due to the state. Banerjee said she would also raise issues like name change of the state as well matters like merger of public sector banks during the meeting. Read more...

Indian Bank's Board of Directors meeting

The Board of Directors of will meet on Wednesday to consider the merger of Allahabad Bank with itself. The board will also consider additional capital infusion by the government by way of preferential issues of shares subject to regulatory approvals, according to the Hindu BusinessLine.

India to take on South Africa in second T20I match in Mohali

The second T20I between both the teams will be played on Wednesday. The first T20I match between India and South Africa was abandoned without a ball bowled due to persistent rain at HPCA Stadium on September 15. Since the toss was also not held, the viewing public is entitled to get a refund of their tickets. Read more...

Samsung to launch Galaxy M30s in India

Samsung is set to launch an upgraded version of its budget Galaxy M30 smartphone on Wednesday in India. The South Korean electronics major will unveil the Galaxy M30s with a bigger battery size and upgraded camera setup, reported Business Today.

to file reply in AJL land allotment case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will file its reply at a Panchkula court on Wednesday in the AJL land allotment case. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda arrived at a special court here in connection with the AJL matter and Manesar land scam case. Read more...

TDP chief Naidu to visit Atmakur to take stock of situation

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Atmakur in Adhra Pradesh on Wednesday to take stock of the situation after police sent 120 Dalit workers' families staying at a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rehabilitation camp back to their homes. Read more...