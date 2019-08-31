Top events of the day: Assam NRC final list, ITR deadline and more

Assam NRC Final list to be released online today

The government is set to release the Final list of Register of Citizens (NRC) today. The Supreme Court ordered that the list of those excluded from the final Assam NRC be published only online on August 31. The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on the intervening night of December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018 in accordance with the top court's direction.

The stage is set for the publication of the final list NRC. Security is beefed up and Assam is on alert. There are restrictions on assembly of more than four people in some public places considered sensitive.

Deadline to file Income Tax returns ends on Saturday

The I-T department dismissed social media reports which claimed that the government has extended the due date for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) by a month and advised taxpayers to complete the process by the set deadline of August 31.

India-Kazakh joint military exercise from August 31

A 14-day joint military exercise between India and Kazakhstan with emphasis on counter-terrorism operations in the mountainous terrain will begin on August 31. The exercise, named KAZIND 2019, will be held in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. Nearly 100 soldiers each from India and Kazakhstan will participate in the event