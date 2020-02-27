JUST IN
Business Standard

Top events of the day: Congress to meet Prez, Nirav Modi's assets, and more

A collection of 112 lots of prized assets belonging to absconder diamantaire Nirav Modi shall be put up for live and online auctions

BS Web Team 

Nirav Modi
File photo of Nirav Modi

Delhi violence: Congress delegation to meet President Kovind

A delegation of Congress leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday here over the communal violence in North-East district of the national capital. Read More


Nirav Modi's Rolls Royce among assets to be auctioned live

A collection of 112 lots of prized assets belonging to absconder diamantaire Nirav Modi shall be put up for live and online auctions starting here on February 27, officials said. Read More

Imran Khan to visit Qatar on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be on a day-long visit to Qatar on Thursday during which he and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will discuss matters related to bilateral ties and regional development, according to an official statement. Read More

J P Nadda on two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from Thursday

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on two-day visit to his home state Himachal Pradesh beginning Feburary 27, party's state unit chief Rajeev Bindal said on Wednesday. Read More
First Published: Thu, February 27 2020. 06:38 IST

