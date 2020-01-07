Top events of the day: First advance GDP estimates, Air India sale & more

-
First advance estimates of GDP numbers to be out
The first Advance Estimates of GDP numbers for 2019-20, which would be released on Tuesday, may not be closer to reality if the strike rate of the last two years is any indication. Read here
Revenue secy to hold a meeting on GST streamlining
Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey will hold a day-long meeting on January 7 with tax commissioners to discuss ways for streamlining the GST system and plugging leakages due to fraud. Read here
Shah-led GoM's second meeting on Air India disinvestment likely
The second meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah-headed Group of Ministers (GoM) is likely to take place on Tuesday, according to a source. The meeting is expected to discuss the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) on the Air India sale process, the source said.
Read here
HDFC to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore
Country's largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd said it will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to augment its long-term capital needs. The secured redeemable non-convertible debentures will bear a coupon rate of 7.50 per cent per annum, HDFC said in a regulatory filing on Friday
US-China trade talks
China and the United States will hold vice ministerial level trade talks in Beijing on Jan. 7-8, as the two sides look to end a dispute that is inflicting increasing pain on both economies and roiling global financial markets. Read here
Realme X50 5G smartphone launch
Realme has revealed that the companys first 5G smartphone - Realme X50 5G, will go official in China on January 7, news portal GizmoChina reported Tuesday. The company has already revealed the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone including its processor, charging details and more
