Top events of the day: Jalan panel meet on RBI framework, WPI data and more

Jalan panel reviewing RBI's economic capital framework to meet today

Former (RBI) governor Bimal Jalan-led committee reviewing the central bank's economic capital framework is set to meet on Wednesday to finalise its recommendations, according to a source. This will be the first meeting of the six-member expert committee since Subhash Chandra Garg, who had refused to sign on the panel's report, was abruptly shifted from finance to power ministry last month.

AgustaWestland case: Delhi HC to hear Ratul Puri's anticipatory bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday will hear the anticipatory bail plea of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in connection with a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

3rd ODI match

After taking 1-0 lead over Windies cricket team, Virat Kohli-led India cricket team would look to clinch the 3-match ODI series against West Indies cricket team at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday.

June quarter results

A total of 1,007 companies, including Grasim Industries, Indiabulls Real Estate, IDBI Bank, and Wockhardt are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.

WPI inflation data

The wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data for July will be out on Wednesday.

In June, the wholesale price index-based inflation rate softened to a 23-month low of 2.02 per cent.