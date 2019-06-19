Top events of the day: Jet insolvency hearing, LS Speaker election and more

Jet insolvency plea hearing

The consortium of 26 bankers led by State Bank Tuesday took the grounded to the Company Law Tribunal to recover their dues of over Rs 8,500 crore. The tribunal will hear the matter Wednesday.

PM meeting with chiefs of political parties

Chiefs of Opposition parties, or their respective representatives, are set to use the opportunity of a meeting with Prime Minister on Wednesday by going beyond the five-point agenda the government has suggested. Opposition leaders plan to flag issues related to the poor state of the economy, increasing unemployment, the drought situation in large parts of the country, and the situation in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

set to become LS Speaker

The BJP's surprise pick --Om Birla-- is all set to become next Lok Sabha Speaker after his candidature on Tuesday was backed by all NDA allies. A notice was given to the Lok Sabha Secretariat by the BJP, proposing the name of Birla, a two-time MP from Kota-Bundi seat in Rajasthan, for the Speaker's post and bringing a motion for his election, which will be held on Wednesday.

Hearing on separate bypolls

The Supreme Court will hear on June 19 a plea of Gujarat Congress challenging the decision of the Election Commission to hold to two Rajya Sabha seats in the state. The Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following the election of BJP chief Amit Shah and party leader Smriti Irani to Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and Amethi, respectively.

Team to reach accident site of AN-32

A ground team comprising of guard commandos of the IAF, SF of Indian Army, civilian porters and hunters on its way to the accident site of AN-32 is likely to reach the site late on June 19, said Ratnakar Singh, Wing Commander, Defence PRO Meghalaya in a press release.

ICC CWC 2019: NZ vs SA

South Africa cricket team would look to keep their hopes alive for semi finals as they face a strong and yet unbeaten New Zealand cricket team at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday in the 25th match of the ICC World Cup 2019. Kane Williamson-led New Zealand is at the second position in ICC World Cup 2019 Points table while the Proteas are at the eight spot with three points in five matches.