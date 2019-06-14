Top events of the day: Modi's Kyrgyzstan visit, Assange extradition & more

PM Modi to visit Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his bilateral visit to Kyrgyzstan on June 14 after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit ends in Bishkek, Indian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Alok Dimri said.

The envoy said that bilateral relations between India and Kyrgyzstan have become stronger since 2015 after Modi's historic visit to Central Asia.

Delhi Medical Association's protest

Delhi Medical Association (DMA) called for a statewide complete medical bandh on June 14 to protest against the recent assault on Kolkata resident doctors.

DMA executive, in its statement, strongly condemned the brutal violence at Nil Ratan Sarkar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and announced that the entire medical fraternity has expressed solidarity to the seriously injured doctors. Several resident doctors at the AIIMS here worked with bandages on their heads in a symbolic protest and have decided to boycott work on Friday in solidarity with the doctors protesting against an attack on their colleagues in West Bengal

BJP protest against JSW land sale

The Bharatiya Janata Party Wednesday will stage a two-day sit-in from June 14 against the sale of 3,667 acres of land to the JSW Steel in Ballari, the party's Karnataka unit chief B S Yeddyurappa said. The BJP chief claimed that the parcel of land government intends to sell was not ordinary one because it was iron ore rich land worth crores of rupees.

He emphasised on bringing the facts to the notice of the state's people after a detailed survey with the help of a geologist.

Julian Assange's extradition

The United States will detail all the charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange when it seeks his extradition in a London court on Friday, the editor of the whistleblowers' website said. The US Justice Department confirmed on Tuesday that it had submitted a formal extradition request.

On the run from extradition to Sweden on accusations of sexual assault, Assange lived inside Ecuador's embassy to London for seven years after being granted asylum.

Karnataka Cabinet rejig

The much awaited expansion of the H D Kumaraswamy-led cabinet on June 12 aimed at saving the coalition government, has been rescheduled to Friday as the state mourning is in place due to the death of Girish Karnad.

Kumaraswamy had announced that Governor Vajubhai Vala has fixed 11.30 a.m. on June 12 for administering the oath of office for the new ministers. But, with the passing away of Karnad, a renowned playwright and actor Monday, the state government announced a three-day state mourning, during which such official programmes cannot be organized.

NCSC's Bengal visit

The Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) will Friday meet the family members of those killed in the post-poll violence in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the commission said.

Senior state government officials, including Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De, Director General of Police Virendra and Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, were directed to be present in the area on Friday with up-to-date reports in connection with the killings.

ICC CWC 2019: England vs West Indies

The host nation England will take on West Indies in Match 19 of ICC CWC 2019 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m GMT (3: 00 p.m. IST). England's star finisher Jos Buttler hurt his right hip while batting in England's win against Bangladesh.

England head coach Trevor Bayliss is optimistic that Jos Buttler will be fit to play in Friday's World Cup match.