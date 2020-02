Top events of the day: Modi-Trump talks, Army chief in Kashmir, and more

All eyes on Tuesday talks between Trump and Modi



US President reached Delhi in the evening after wrapping the first leg of the two-day-long trip to India on Monday. Accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, the US President earlier reached Ahmedabad directly from Washington. Read More



Amid frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Army Chief General MM Naravane will visit Kashmir to review the ongoing security situation and counter-terrorist operations in the Valley, Army sources said on Monday. Read More All government and private schools in violence-affected North East Delhi will be closed on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. Read More