Top events of the day: Modi-Trump talks, Army chief in Kashmir, and more

All eyes on Tuesday talks between Trump and Modi
US President Donald Trump reached Delhi in the evening after wrapping the first leg of the two-day-long trip to India on Monday. Accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, the US President earlier reached Ahmedabad directly from Washington. Read More
Army Chief to visit Kashmir on Tuesday to review security situation
Amid frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Army Chief General MM Naravane will visit Kashmir to review the ongoing security situation and counter-terrorist operations in the Valley, Army sources said on Monday. Read More
All schools in NE of Delhi to be closed on Tuesday
All government and private schools in violence-affected North East Delhi will be closed on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. Read More
