Top events of the day: PM Modi's Saudi visit, Airtel Q2 results and more

PM Modi likely to visit Saudi Arabia for investment summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Saudi Arabia on a day-long visit on Tuesday to participate in an annual investment forum to be held there, official sources said. Modi's visit comes months after Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman paid a visit to India in February.

European Union parliamentarians to visit Jammu and Kashmir

European Union MPs will pay a visit to to assess the situation in the valley. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that the parliamentarians' visit to various parts of the country would be fruitful, and said that the visit would give them a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. He also told the delegation of European Union MPs that urgent action was needed against those supporting and sponsoring terrorism.

Inter-ministerial group to deliberate on simplifying

An inter-ministerial group will meet on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of further simplification and easing of the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy with a view to attract overseas investors, an official has said. The meeting will be chaired by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra. Officials from different ministries, including defence, information and broadcasting, electronics and IT, and finance, will attend the meeting, the official said.

Bharti Airtel Q2 results likey today

Telecom major Bharti Airtel is likely to announce its September quarter results for FY20 today. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,866 crore for the quarter ended June 2019. The revenue of the company rose 4.7 per cent to Rs 20,738 crore during Q1FY20

Free bus rides for women in Delhi

Women in Delhi will get free rides in public buses starting today as the AAP government is all set to fulfil its promise months ahead of the assembly polls in the capital. As per the plan, conductors will distribute pink tickets having face value of Rs 10 each to women passengers for free-travel. The government will then reimburse the transporters based on the number of such tickets issued.

Moto G8 launch in India

Motorola is all set to launch its Moto G8 series in India today. The Moto G8 Plus runs Android 9 Pie. It has triple rear camera setup, a dedicated Action Cam and is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC along with Adreno 610. Prices start at Rs 13,999. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart.